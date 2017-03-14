Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

RECIPE: Triple P Sandwich (Peanut butter, pickles & potato chips)

Triple P Sandwich (Peanut butter, pickles & potato chips)

  • 2 slices favorite hearty whole-grain bread
  • Peanut butter (smooth)
  • Potato chips (preferably ridges or kettle chips)
  • Sliced ridged pickles – either Dill or Bread & Butter

Assemble by spreading each bread slice with some peanut butter. Place chips on one slice; pat down. Place pickles on other slice; pat down. Place 2 slices bread together. Eat & Enjoy.

Makes 1 sandwich.

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD