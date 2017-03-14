Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

RECIPE: Zesty Tuna Avocado Salad

Posted 4:34 AM, March 14, 2017

  • 1 to 2 ripe avocadoes
  • 1 can (12 ounces) water-packed tuna, drained
  • 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • ½ cup very finely chopped red onion
  • ½ to ¾ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
  • Dash celery salt
  • 2-3 teaspoons lime juice

In a medium bowl, smash 1 of the avocadoes with a fork. Stir in tuna, mayo, red onion, cumin, garlic powder, coriander, celery salt and lime juice. Add additional smashed avocado if you prefer a wetter tuna salad. Adjust seasonings, too, to fit your flavor profile!

Makes about 5 servings (1/2 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist and dietitian, Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD