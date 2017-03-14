RECIPE: Zesty Tuna Avocado Salad

Zesty Tuna Avocado Salad
- 1 to 2 ripe avocadoes
- 1 can (12 ounces) water-packed tuna, drained
- 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
- ½ cup very finely chopped red onion
- ½ to ¾ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- Dash celery salt
- 2-3 teaspoons lime juice
In a medium bowl, smash 1 of the avocadoes with a fork. Stir in tuna, mayo, red onion, cumin, garlic powder, coriander, celery salt and lime juice. Add additional smashed avocado if you prefer a wetter tuna salad. Adjust seasonings, too, to fit your flavor profile!
Makes about 5 servings (1/2 cup each)
Recipe created by culinary nutritionist and dietitian, Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD