× Snow showers or snow squalls likely Tuesday evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! Indianapolis picked up an inch of snow Monday as forecast and there are more snow chances this afternoon and night in central Indiana! Cumulus clouds are beginning to expand in coverage. The right ingredients are in place to give central Indiana a chance of snow showers or snow squalls. Snow squalls are intense, localized snow bursts that can cause rapid changes in visibility. The sun could be shining in one spot and a mile down the road it could be snowing!

Lake-effect snow showers will also move in from the north overnight into Wednesday. There’s a chance of a coating to 0.5 inches of snow with localized heavier amounts of 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday afternoon. Again, some of you will see nothing and others, some accumulation. That’s the nature of this type of snow.

Other than snow chances, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures in the upper teens and northwest winds 10-15 mph. Wednesday will bring a chance of snow showers in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s with gusty west, northwest winds.

Sunshine is expected Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We’ll warm to near 50 degrees Friday but not before a chance of a wintry mix in the morning! Lows will start out near freezing as moisture moves in and there’s a chance of freezing rain or sleet before temperatures warm and the precipitation changes to rain. –Danielle Dozier