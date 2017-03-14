× Summer internships and jobs being offered up by DPW

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — College students if you are looking for a summer internships the Indianapolis Department of Public Works may have just the opportunity for you.

DPW is offering up a wide variety of opportunities that are either seasonal/temporary positions and are positions that are not considered full or part-time positions and thus do not qualify for benefits.

To qualify for a job, an applicant must meet the education, training, experience, and any applicable license or certificate requirements for the job classification. It is the applicant’s responsibility to provide acceptable proof of work history by completing the application in its entirety ensuring detailed information is given on all relevant areas. Incomplete applications may result in disqualification. A resume may be attached, however it is not mandatory.

To learn more about summer possibilities, DPW invites you to visit their website at http://www.indy.gov