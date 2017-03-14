× Teenage mother facing battery charges after baby suffers fractured bones, blistering burns

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – An 18-year-old mother in Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly abusing her 3-month-old baby.

Danielle Hunt is facing three counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, the teen’s child was admitted to Riley Hospital for Children on March 5. There, doctors reportedly found what appeared to be blistering burns to the baby’s face and upper torso. Further examination also found number healing fractures in the child’s vertebrae, legs, ribs and skull.

Documents say Hunt had previously called the Lafayette Police Department to “confess” to abusing the child at a home in the 600 block of N. 11th Street. She reportedly went on to describe several instances where she had battered and injured her baby out of frustration.

She reportedly told police she squeezed the infant’s foot until she heard a popping noise after contents of a dirty diaper ended up on her.

She further described an instance when she became so angry that she threw the baby into a chair. She said the infant instantly stopped crying and “went to sleep,” documents say.

In reference to the baby’s burns, Hunt reportedly told police said held the baby under hot water on March 4 to clean off contents from a diaper. She indicated she only observed the burns afterwards.