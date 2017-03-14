× Winter is back! Temperatures running 20° below average this afternoon…additional light snow possible.

A shot of cold is here and will hold for the next few days under mixed clouds, sun and passing snow showers. This morning, Live Guardian Radar is quiet and some sunshine will greet us during the early hours of today. As the day moves along, clouds will begin to thicken up in spots and the winds will freshen. Eventually, some snow showers or pockets of light snow will begin to develop. A light dusting in spots will be possible and wind chills will only make for a colder feel all day long.

Areas of snow will continue through the evening then begin to taper in the overnight. Another frigid night ahead with wind chills nearing 0° by sunrise Wednesday! Drier weather will build in tomorrow and take us through Thursday night before additional rains return of Saint Patrick’s Day.