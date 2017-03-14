Zionsville business gives away free pies to celebrate Pi Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Edible Indy and My Sugar Pie in Zionsville teamed up Tuesday to give away free pies to celebrate March 14 (3/14), which marks National Pi Day.

The business gave away 314 pies from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Those who received pies also got the first new spring issue of Edible Indy. In addition, the business accepted donations for the Caring Center of Lebanon, a nonprofit organization that helps families in crisis get back on their feet.

Sherman went behind the scenes Tuesday to talk about the promotion and see what it takes to make all those pies!

