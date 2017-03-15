× A warming trend is on the way for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! We’ve been tracking some lake-effect snow showers today. Indianapolis had a few heavy bursts that moved through producing a trace of snow. This morning was also the coldest morning the city has seen since just before Valentine’s Day. Here are other area lows from this morning.

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with temperatures back in the upper teens. Wind chills will be in the teens and possibly single digits in outlying areas up north. Winds will be westerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will bring sunshine as high pressure briefly builds in. Highs will be in the low 40s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

I’m tracking moisture that will move in early Friday morning. As temperatures fall to near freezing, there’s a chance some parts of central Indiana see a freezing rain/rain mix. We’ll watch this closely because surface temperatures will make all the difference. However, a warm front will lift quickly across the area ending the threat for ice as temperatures climb to a high of 50 degrees. It’s St. Patrick’s Day so if you’re heading out to celebrate, plan on having an umbrella.

Saturday will bring a cold front and a slight dip in highs to the mid-40s. We’ll warm things back up again as we begin spring officially next Monday! Highs will be in the upper 50s with a chance of showers and t-storms. –Danielle Dozier