INDIANAPOLIS -- Life changed in a matter of minutes for our very own Angela Ganote's father after he experienced a massive heart attack and nearly died ten weeks ago.

Paul Ganote appeared on FOX59 Morning News to share his story of what happened and how his life has changed in a major way since.

He's dropped 45 pounds in two months and has made several life changes, including dramatically cutting his salt intake, eating smaller portions and walking at least one hour a day.

