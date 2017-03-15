× Court Records: Over 28,000 child porn images found on Fort Wayne man’s computer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A man in Fort Wayne has been arrested after federal agents reportedly found over 28,000 child pornography images on his computer.

According to court documents, Timothy Boerger became the center of a child porn investigation back in Sept. of 2016 after a federal agent investigated a BitTorrent network.

The agent discovered an IP address traced back to Fort Wayne and began downloading files from the IP address.

From November to January, agents reportedly downloaded over 28,000 child porn images and 470 videos from Boerger’s computer via BitTorrent.

Comcast was then subpoenaed and provided 1818 Lake Ave., Ft. Wayne, as the physical address linked to the IP address. The address belonged to Jeanette Boerger, who reportedly is Timothy’s mother and resides in a nursing home.

Federal agents served a search warrant on Mar. 9 at Boerger’s home. He reportedly barricaded himself in the residence and a negotiation began between SWAT team members and Boerger.

After 40 minutes, negotiations reportedly ceased and SWAT team officers rushed into the home to find Boerger in a “catatonic state”.

According to court documents, officers found several empty pain prescription bottles around Boerger and believe he was attempting to kill himself.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment then arrested for two counts of child pornography.

The images reportedly came from a Ukrainian child pornography ring that operated between 1999 and 2000. It was determined that around 1500 girls, ages 8-16, were involved in modeling for the ring.