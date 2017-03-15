Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

Easy treats with 3 ingredients or less for your St. Patrick’s Day party

Leprechaun Hats

Ingredients

  • 1 (11.5 oz) package Keebler Fudge Stripes Original Cookies
  • 1 (10 oz.) bag large marshmallows
  • 2 cups dark chocolate
  • 1 cup green candy melts (or white chocolate with green food coloring)

Directions

  1. Dip marshmallow into melted chocolate and set on parchment paper until chocolate hardens.
  2. Dip one end of marshmallow into melted green candy melts and set on fudge striped cookie
  3. Let chocolate harden so marshmallow adheres to cookie and serve

 

Shamrock pretzels

Ingredients

  • 1 bag tiny twist pretzels
  • 1 bag Rolos
  • Green M&Ms

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Arrange 3 pretzels into shape of shamrock on baking sheet
  3. Place unwrapped Rolo in center of pretzel shamrock
  4. Place in oven for about 3 minutes
  5. Press green M&M onto Rolo
  6. Let cool before serving

 

Gold coin Oreos

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Place Oreos on parchment paper and spray with color mist
  2. Flip Oreos on opposite side and spray again

 

End of the rainbow marshmallow treats

Ingredients

Directions

  1. In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows, stir until completely melted, and remove from heat.
  2. Add Fruity Pebbles to marshmallow mixture and stir until fully combined.
  3. Coat 9x13 pan with nonstick spray and press mixture into pan.
  4. Let cool and cut into squares.

 

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen