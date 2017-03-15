Easy treats with 3 ingredients or less for your St. Patrick’s Day party

Leprechaun Hats
Ingredients
- 1 (11.5 oz) package Keebler Fudge Stripes Original Cookies
- 1 (10 oz.) bag large marshmallows
- 2 cups dark chocolate
- 1 cup green candy melts (or white chocolate with green food coloring)
Directions
- Dip marshmallow into melted chocolate and set on parchment paper until chocolate hardens.
- Dip one end of marshmallow into melted green candy melts and set on fudge striped cookie
- Let chocolate harden so marshmallow adheres to cookie and serve
Shamrock pretzels
Ingredients
- 1 bag tiny twist pretzels
- 1 bag Rolos
- Green M&Ms
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Arrange 3 pretzels into shape of shamrock on baking sheet
- Place unwrapped Rolo in center of pretzel shamrock
- Place in oven for about 3 minutes
- Press green M&M onto Rolo
- Let cool before serving
Gold coin Oreos
Ingredients
- 1 package Oreos
- 1 container Wilton Gold Color Mist Food Spray
Directions
- Place Oreos on parchment paper and spray with color mist
- Flip Oreos on opposite side and spray again
End of the rainbow marshmallow treats
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter
- 12 cups marshmallows
- 11 1/2 cups Fruity Pebbles
Directions
- In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows, stir until completely melted, and remove from heat.
- Add Fruity Pebbles to marshmallow mixture and stir until fully combined.
- Coat 9x13 pan with nonstick spray and press mixture into pan.
- Let cool and cut into squares.
Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen