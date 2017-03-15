× George scores 39 points, Pacers roll past Hornets 98-77

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Paul George made six 3-pointers and finished with 39 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 98-77 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Jeff Teague added eight points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, Myles Turner had six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Monta Ellis scored 16 points for the Pacers.

Leading 50-47 in the third quarter, Indiana used a 15-0 run to extend the lead and ultimately shut the door on Charlotte.

The Hornets outscored the Pacers in the paint 42-18, but shot just 40 percent overall, while the Pacers finished at 53 percent.

Frank Kaminsky led Charlotte with 20 points.