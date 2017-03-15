WATCH LIVE: MCPO, Indy Jewish Relations Council speak about frustrations after hate crime bill dies at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of representatives from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the local Jewish Relations Council are gathering at the Statehouse to discuss failed hate crime legislation for the second year in a row.

The legislation that would have created a hate crime law in Indiana died at the Statehouse this week. The bill would have allowed judges to impose tougher sentences for crimes motivated by race, religion, sex, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The group speaking at the Statehouse this afternoon will speak about the need for hate crime legislation and their frustration with seeing the bill die two years in a row.

Opponents said the bill created special protected classes that result in treating victims of similar crimes differently.