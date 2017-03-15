Heroin, cocaine, meth among items seized by police during Indianapolis traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl and Xanax were among the items seized during an Indianapolis traffic stop.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer made a traffic stop on St. Clair Street, just east of King Avenue after seeing a Cadillac with illegally tinted windows which were dark enough that the officer could not see the occupants inside.

One of the passengers in the back set was moving his hands underneath him and gave the officer an ID card that wasn’t his. The officer knew this suspect from previous runs, and identified him as Walter Goodman, 53.

Everyone inside the car was asked to get out as an IMPD K9 officer arrived on scene. The K9 indicated there were drugs inside the car, leading to a search.

Police seized the following items:

More than 200 grams of suspected cocaine

More than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Three grams of suspected heroin

Four grams of suspected Fentanyl

92 suspected Xanax pills

Nearly $8,000 in cash

One vehicle

The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Braxton Buford, had a suspended license and Goodman was wanted on a felony warrant for a previous conviction for possession of cocaine. Goodman faces preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and meth. Buford faces preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine and meth and possession of cocaine and meth among other felony counts.