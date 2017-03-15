× IMPD looking for suspect that robbed north side Walgreens and Subway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a suspect that robbed a north side Walgreens and Subway.

At around 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a Subway in the 5000 block of N. Keystone Ave. to investigate a robbery.

The suspect is identified as a 6’2″, 200 lbs. black male, aged mid-late 30’s, wearing a black stocking cap, white shirt, black leather coat, black pants, purple bandana and dark shoes.

He allegedly grabbed cash from the register and fled the scene in a red or maroon 4 door vehicle, possibly a Mazda. There is a dent in the driver’s side rear bumper.

According to police, this is the same individual that robbed a Walgreens down the street on Friday night at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.