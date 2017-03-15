× Indiana University’s Tri Delta sorority protests closure order

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University sorority is protesting an order from its national organization shutting down the Bloomington chapter.

A lawyer for Tri Delta’s Delta Omicron chapter says its members haven’t been given a clear reason for such severe punishment. Indianapolis attorney Peter French says the chapter received little support from the national organization while on probation since early 2016.

Tri Delta CEO Karen Hughes White tells The Bloomington Herald-Times she couldn’t discuss details of what led to the March 4 closure order because of privacy reasons. She says chapter members ignored recommendations for changes.

White says the housing corporation that owns the sorority house will decide how long the 74 women living there can stay.

University officials say the sorority had no current campus disciplinary actions.