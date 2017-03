× Man in serious condition after shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting on the north side of the city.

A person was shot around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Boulevard Place near Mount Zion Apartments.

According to officers, a man was walking along the street when he was shot. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.