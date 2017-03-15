× Police checking to see if any of the 13 guns found in northeast side home were stolen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say they found 13 guns at a northeast side apartment Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7700 block of Carlton Arms Drive around 8:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

A shot was fired into a neighbor’s apartment, but nobody was injured. It was later determined that the shot was an accident.

Inside the apartment, police say they found 11 rifles, a shotgun and a handgun. They also found a homemade smoke bomb or firework and several rounds of ammunition.

Police say it’s not illegal for the residents to have the weapons inside the home, but they are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to check and make sure none of the weapons have been reported as stolen. They’re also checking to see if the residents are on parole or have committed a violent felony before.

Two people were initially taken into custody and then released. At this time, no charges have been filed against them.