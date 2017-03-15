Police confiscate 70 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police confiscated 70 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section Criminal Interdiction Trooper Adam Buchta was patrolling I-70 eastbound near the Marion-Hancock county line when he noticed a pickup truck commit a traffic violation.

Buchta pulled over the truck, which was driven by Timothy P. Houghton, 36, Raleigh, N.C. Buchta became suspicious of Houghton during the ensuing conversation, leading him to search a toolbox at the rear of the truck.

Buchta found 70 pounds of marijuana in the toolbox. The marijuana was wrapped in individual two-pound packages, police said.

Houghton was taken to the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana over 10 pounds and possession of marijuana.