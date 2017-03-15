Recent March chill marches on, coldest air in over a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARCH MADNESS

March has turned against us to cold! Today's 6th straight day below normal has erased the temperature surplus that reached 67-degrees on the 9th..

The first week of warm was the warmest in 13 years but the recent cold spell - the longest consecutive stretch of below normal days since early January has dropped the average temperature to 39.4°.

A month that at one point was averaging neatly 8-degrees per day above normal has now turned 4° colder than all of February! Payback in full effect.

Early Wednesday morning low temperarue included single digits for some neighbors to our north with a low of 17° in Indianapolis - the coldest since before Valentine's Day.

SNOW SHOWERS ENDING Lake snow showers are diminishing early Wednesday evening. The lake effect snow showers stretched as far south as Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Many areas of northern Indiana were buried in big lake snowfall totals. In northwest Indiana, 12" of snow in Hammond with 10" in Munster. Late last night snowfall in Starke county topped 10.5" in Knox. Other big Indiana snow reports included 12" i Hammond and 10" in Munster.