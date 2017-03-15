RECIPE: Irish Car Bomb Cookie Skillet

Irish Car Bomb Cookie Skillet

Stout Chocolate Cookie

12 oz FDR Stout

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter (softened)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs (room temp)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups All Purpose flour

1 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chunks

1 cup white chocolate chunks

Heat beer and brown sugar in sauce pan until it reduces to approximately 1/3 cup (about 15-20 minutes.) Remove from heat and set aside.

Cream butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with a paddle attachment in the KitchenAid mixer until light and fluffy.

Add eggs and vanilla to the mixing bowl. Beat until whipped and well incorporated. Mix the beer/brown sugar mixture in on low speed.

In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder.) Slowly add to the KitchenAid on low speed until well mixed. Fold in the chocolate pieces.

Heat convection oven to 300*F. Using a 4oz ice cream scoop, scoop dough into the small cast iron skillets. Bake for 6-8 minutes.

Bailey’s Caramel Sauce

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon butter (small cold cubes)

Pinch of sea salt

1/2 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream

(up to 1/2 cup heavy cream)

Combine butter, sugar, and sea salt in a heavy-bottomed sauce pan over medium heat until the sugar begins to melt (will turn a toasted golden brown color.)

Remove from the heat and immediately add Bailey’s, whisking aggressively to avoid sugar seizing. Return to heat and whisk over medium-low heat until smooth. Add heavy cream as needed.

Assembly Instructions

Warm cookie skillet in the pizza oven for 2 minutes.

Top warm cookie with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Drizzle cookie and ice cream with slightly warmed Bailey’s Slated Caramel Sauce.