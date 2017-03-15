RECIPE: Smoked Lamb Tacos

Smoked Lamb Tacos

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 cup sherry vinegar

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

10 cloves garlic, smashed

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons ancho chile powder

1 16-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 5-7 pound bone-in leg of lamb,

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons canola oil

24 oz of Doonright Scottish Ale

1 jalapeno pepper, chopped

2 ea Red onion med (julienne)

1cp raspberry vinegar

1 medium green cabbage, cored and sliced thin

2 Granny smith apples, cored and cut into matchsticks

4 scallions, trimmed and sliced thin

1 head watercress, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons caraway seeds, lightly toasted in a pan

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

4 teaspoons picked thyme leaves

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 2 teaspoon zest

1 cup crème fraîche

Corn tortillas, warmed, for serving

Cilantro, for topping

Toast the cumin and coriander seeds in a small skillet over medium heat, swirling the pan, until slightly darkened, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, cinnamon stick, brown sugar, chile powder, beer and tomatoes; whisk to combine. Put the lamb in a large nonreactive container and add the marinade; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 48 hours. Place lamb leg in smoker per your smoker’s instructions. Smoke until it pulls easily apart.

Marinate red onions in raspberry vinegar for 24hrs.

Slaw

In a large bowl, combine the cut cabbage, apples, scallions and watercress.

In a small bowl, combine the other ingredients, and whisk well. Taste, and adjust seasoning.

Pour the dressing over the greens, and toss well to combine.

Lemon Thyme Crème

Stir together the thyme leaves, lemon juice, lemon zest, and crème fraîche. Season with salt and pepper.

Build Tacos warm shells, lamb, slaw, marinated.

Recipe from Four Day Ray