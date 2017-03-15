Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

Senate expected to confirm Sen. Coats as national intelligence director Wednesday

Posted 12:30 PM, March 15, 2017, by and

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: Former Senator Dan Coats, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, looks on during a photo opportunity in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before their meeting on Capitol Hill, January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Coats stated last week that cybersecurity and cyber attacks will be among his chief concerns. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Update: Sen. Coats’ confirmation is set for 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Original story:

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director has cleared a hurdle in the Senate.

The vote, 88-11, on Wednesday all but ensures former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats will be confirmed by the Senate.

Coats would replace James Clapper, who retired at the end of the Obama administration.

The Senate Intelligence committee voted overwhelmingly last week to approve Coats’ nomination.

North Carolina’s Sen. Richard Burr, the committee’s Republican chairman, says Coats will lead with integrity and would never jeopardize the line between “what is legal and what is not.”

As the Trump administration’s top intelligence official, Coats would oversee 16 other intelligence agencies that have, at times, been criticized by Trump.

Coats would also be a key player in the government’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.