Snow chances ending as a slow warming trend takes us into the weekend

Lake-enhanced snow showers/squalls/bursts continue to drop through the state this morning. This will dust up some local roads and create icy patches for LIMITED spots through the early rush. Eventually, the wind flow and direction with shut off the lake-effect snows across the state this afternoon, while more sunshine builds in. The cold flow remains, though, as temperatures reach the lower 30s (or roughly 20° below the seasonal averages). Drier times ahead tonight and for Thursday bring us milder temperatures!

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will plummet into the middle to lower teens. A very frigid start to your Thursday, but sunshine and a southwest wind should move us back into the 40s. Rain chances remain in the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day, especially for the afternoon and evening.