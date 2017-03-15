INDIANAPOLIS -- Life changed in a matter of minutes for our very own Angela Ganote's father, when he had a massive heart attack and nearly died ten weeks ago. They share the story of how he was able to survive and what life is like now.
Surviving a heart attack
-
‘Biggest Loser’ trainer, host suffers heart attack
-
Omar Abdel-Rahman, 1993 World Trade Center bombing plotter, dies
-
Home visits decrease rate of readmittance for heart attack victims
-
91-year-old suffers near-fatal heart attack, tells first responders he wants to take wife to dinner one last time
-
Pearl Harbor survivor recalls the deadly day on the 75th anniversary of the attack
-
-
Berlin Christmas market attack: Police release man from custody
-
Ohio National Guard member dies while training at Camp Atterbury
-
WWII veteran mourns death of girlfriend he reunited with 70 years after war
-
Istanbul attack: ISIS claims nightclub shooting
-
Actor Alan Thicke dies at 69 after suffering heart attack
-
-
How Beech Grove schools are rescuing uneaten food
-
Hope Academy gives students hope and life after drugs
-
6 people dead in Quebec City mosque shooting; terrorism suspected