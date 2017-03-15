Two-alarm fire causes $400,000 in damage to Lonnie’s Truck and Trailer on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two-alarm fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to a near west side business Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say 10 employees at Lonnie’s Truck and Trailer in the 500 block of S Tibbs Ave. evacuated after the fire broke out.

Workers told firefighters that they were laying roof sealant on the top of a semi-truck when something sparked, setting the sealant ablaze. Officials say the workers tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and extinguisher, but the fast moving flames had already met the walls and ceiling.

The employees evacuated and called 911 shortly before 10:49 a.m. Crews arrived around 10:51 a.m. and began an aggressive attack to get ahead of the fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the northern section of the main building and it was under control by around 11:55 a.m.

Officials say one civilian suffered a slight injury. That person was checked at the scene and released. No firefighters were injured.