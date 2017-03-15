× U.S. 27 in Richmond area to undergo lengthy two year reconstruction

RICHMOND, Ind. — Drivers in the Richmond area should get ready to a see a lot of orange construction cones along U.S. 27 just north of the city for the next two years.

Starting on or after Monday, March 27, contractors will rebuild nearly two miles of southbound U.S. 27 and nearly one mile of eastbound U.S. 40 through downtown Richmond.

In addition to rebuilding the roadways, the project will also include:

New water mains

New drainage and modernized storm sewer

New ADA curb ramps and sidewalks

New traffic signals with wireless interconnectivity

New traffic signs

U.S. 27 Phase 1 – Begins March 27, Finishes Fall 2017

The first phase of construction will include:

straightening the alignment of southbound U.S. 27 near the intersection of North C Street,

rebuilding State Road 121/North J Street approaching U.S. 27, and

rebuilding both directions of U.S. 27 between North B Street and the Whitewater River, excluding the bridge over the railroad.

Work will reduce U.S. 27 to one lane in each direction between North B Street and the Whitewater River bridge. Multiple traffic shifts will be required to maintain one lane in each direction and rebuild the roadway one side at a time. Access to and from intersecting streets will be temporarily closed while that side of the roadway is being rebuilt.

U.S. 27 Phase 2 – Begins Late April, Finishes Summer 2018

The second phase of construction will include rebuilding the west half of southbound U.S. 27 between North C Street and the South O Street overpass. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and shifted to the east side of the road. A short section between South C and F streets will temporarily remain shifted to the west half of the road.

Multiple traffic lane shifts will be required to maintain one open lane and rebuild the roadway one side at a time. Access to and from intersecting streets will be temporarily closed while that side of the roadway is being rebuilt.

Weather permitting, contractors intend to finish one half of the southbound U.S. 27 rebuild this year. Once complete, one lane of traffic will be shifted to the west side of the road and the eastern half will be finished in 2018.

U.S. 27 construction will require lane closures and traffic shifts on U.S. 40 (North A and South A streets) as the intersections are rebuilt later this summer.

Eastbound U.S. 40 – Begins Early 2018, Finishes Before End of 2018

Eastbound U.S. 40 (South A Street and 11th Street) construction is scheduled to begin in 2018. The rebuild will span from the Lamar Lundy Memorial Bridge over the Whitewater River gorge to 11th Street and will include 11th Street from South A Street to Main Street.

South A Street will remain open during construction, and 11th Street will be closed for up to 45 days. U.S. 40 traffic will be detoured to 16th Street during the closure of 11th Street.

Drivers can keep up to date on the progress of this project as well as maps, detours and other information by visiting http://www.in.gov/indot/3589.htm.