Video shows McDonald’s worker jumping through drive-thru window to save cop

DORAL, Fl. — A McDonald’s employee in Florida is being hailed a hero for helping an off-duty police officer in medical distress.

The incident was all caught on surveillance video.

Pedro Viloria, 22, was working Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s in Doral, Florida. He was working the drive-thru when an off-duty Miami Dade officer pulled through with her children.

“I thought immediately something’s going wrong with that woman now, and I got to do something to help her,” said Viloria.

He hopped out of the window and ran to her car.

“Her kids were screaming, like ‘mother, mother’,” he said. “‘Stop it mother, what are you doing?'”

Another camera shows what appeared to be the officer’s car rolling forward. Inside, another off-duty officer ran to help.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. It’s unclear what her medical emergency was.