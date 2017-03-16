× Best of the workweek before showers return on St. Patrick’s Day!

Skies are clear and temperatures are cold! A frosty start is underway this Thursday morning, as we await a bright sunrise at 7:55 a.m. This will be the best of the workweek, as the snow showers are long gone, temperatures return to the 40s this afternoon and sunshine dominates the entire state all day.

Clouds will thicken tonight as mixed precipitation slowly moves in from the west. Friday morning could start with a brief period of sleet and rain before transitioning over to all rain. Tomorrow should NOT see all day rains, primarily pesky showers that will impact some outdoor activities.