Broadway in Indianapolis unveils 2017-2018 season exclusively on FOX59 Morning News

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Smash hit musicals are coming to the Circle City as Broadway in Indianapolis unveils its new 2017-2018 season.
FOX59 Morning News had the exclusive reveal of the lineup Thursday morning.
Here are the shows:
- Finding Neverland, Oct. 17-Oct. 22, 2017, at Clowes Memorial Hall
- A Christmas Story: The Musical, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2017, at Old National Centre
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018, at Clowes Memorial Hall
- Les Miserables, March 13-March 18, 2018, Old National Centre
- Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, June 12-June 17, 2018, at Clowes Memorial Hall
- Wicked, April 25-May 13, 2018, at Old National Centre
Tickets go on sale today! Learn more information at the Broadway in Indianapolis website.