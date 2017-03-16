Broadway in Indianapolis unveils 2017-2018 season exclusively on FOX59 Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Smash hit musicals are coming to the Circle City as Broadway in Indianapolis unveils its new 2017-2018 season.

FOX59 Morning News had the exclusive reveal of the lineup Thursday morning.

Here are the shows:

Finding Neverland, Oct. 17-Oct. 22, 2017, at Clowes Memorial Hall

A Christmas Story: The Musical, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2017, at Old National Centre

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018, at Clowes Memorial Hall

Les Miserables, March 13-March 18, 2018, Old National Centre

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, June 12-June 17, 2018, at Clowes Memorial Hall

Wicked, April 25-May 13, 2018, at Old National Centre

Tickets go on sale today! Learn more information at the Broadway in Indianapolis website.