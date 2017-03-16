× Colts sign veteran tackle Al Woods to add depth to defense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts added another veteran presence to their defense Thursday, signing tackle Al Woods.

There was no immediate announcement from the team, but the transaction was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Woods, 29, has started 19 of 81 games during a seven-year career that has included stints with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. He has been with the Titans that last three seasons, starting 17 of 42 games.

Woods is the latest free-agent addition to a Colts defense that ranked 31st a year ago. Previously, the team signed linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo and end Margus Hunt.

