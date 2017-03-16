× Funeral arrangements scheduled for Indianapolis poet, activist Mari Evans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been set for renowned Indianapolis poet, author and activist Mari Evans who passed away at the age of 93 on March 10.

Evans is nationally-known for her poetry, short-fiction stories, children’s books, and theater pieces. Her most renowned book of poetry is “I am a Black Woman,” which was published in 1970.

Evans taught courses in African-American Literature at IUPUI, Indiana University in Bloomington, and Purdue University in the 1970s. She also received an honorary degree from Marian College in 1975.

Additionally, she produced, wrote and directed a television program called The Black Experience for WTTV from 1968 to 1973.

Last summer, artist Michael “Alkemi” Jordan unveiled a mural of Evans on a building along Mass Ave.

Evans’ calling will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Stuart Mortuary at 2201 N. Illinois St., according to the Indy Star. Her funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church at 100 W. 86th St., and it is open to the public.

Acclaimed poets Nikki Giovanni and Sonia Sanchez are expected to speak at Evans’ funeral, according to her grandson, Chris Phemster, via IndyStar.