How Twitter reacted to the firing of Tom Crean

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 03: Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts in the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been one wild day in the world of college basketball.
Seconds after Notre Dame and Princeton opened the 2017 NCAA tournament, Zach Osterman of the Indy Star broke the news that Indiana fired Tom Crean after nine seasons.
Twitter quickly turned into a hot bed of opinions, here’s a variety of some reactions around the Internet today: