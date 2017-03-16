× Off-duty IMPD officer accused of drunk driving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on a drunk driving charge Wednesday night.

IMPD Lt. Steve King was arrested after being pulled over in his personal car.

According to IMPD spokesperson Kendale Adams, the results of the investigation (both administrative and criminal) will be provided to IMPD Chief Roach who will then determine whether to discipline King. The discipline matrix for an officer driving under the influence (off-duty) is a 30-day suspension; however, Adams says that is a decision Roach will make based off the internal investigations.