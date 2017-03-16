× IMPD: Woman found unconscious in car after overdosing with toddler in back seat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman after they found her overdosing in her car with her toddler in the back seat.

According to police, Allison J. Morrison, 27, of Coatsville, was found unconscious in her car at West Ray Street and South Mickley Street in Indianapolis around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is suspected that she overdosed on heroin, and she was revived.

Police say her 3-year-old son was in the back seat, and he was placed in the custody of his father.

Morrison is charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.