× Indiana judge sentenced after shoving police chief

DUNKIRK, Ind. — A Dunkirk judge has been placed on probation for shoving a police chief.

The Muncie Star Press reports that 62-year-old Dunkirk City Court Judge Tommy Phillips II received a one-year suspended sentence Monday in Jay County Superior Court.

Phillips also will perform 100 hours of community service and must have no contact with Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower, who is also his nephew.

The newspaper reports that Phillips had pleaded guilty to battery against a public safety official. He was charged in September after he shoved Mumbower during a meeting at the Dunkirk police station.

Indiana’s Supreme Court later suspended Phillips.