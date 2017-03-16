Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums gives a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Preview

Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums has been a part of the local St. Patrick’s day celebrations for years. They stopped by the Fox59 Studio to give us a preview of their Friday performance.

If you want to see the band play on Friday, here is a list of their performances:

  • St. Patrick's Day Parade, starting at 11:30 a.m.
  • Firefighters Emerald Society Party immediately following the parade at the Union Hall at 748 Mass Ave.
  • Tilted Kilt at 6:30 p.m.
  • Brockway Pub in Carmel at 7:30 p.m.
  • Daredevil Brewery in Speedway at 9:00 p.m.