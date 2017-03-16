Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums gives a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Preview

Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums has been a part of the local St. Patrick’s day celebrations for years. They stopped by the Fox59 Studio to give us a preview of their Friday performance.
If you want to see the band play on Friday, here is a list of their performances:
- St. Patrick's Day Parade, starting at 11:30 a.m.
- Firefighters Emerald Society Party immediately following the parade at the Union Hall at 748 Mass Ave.
- Tilted Kilt at 6:30 p.m.
- Brockway Pub in Carmel at 7:30 p.m.
- Daredevil Brewery in Speedway at 9:00 p.m.