× Marion man dies after vehicle strikes train

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Marion man died Thursday after his vehicle struck a train, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the crash in the 800 block of N. Troy Ave. around 10:42 a.m.

When they arrived, an investigation showed Matthew Scott Vetor II had been driving a Ford Focus northbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck an eastbound train from Indianapolis.

Vetor died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.