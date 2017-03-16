× Marion woman wanted in several counties arrested for OWI, resisting law enforcement

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a Marion woman is facing several charges after driving drunk and trying to flee from police.

Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado for unsafe lane movement and speeding on Monroe Pike, near Stone Road.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Tiffany Riddle, initially stopped, but then drove off. After a five-minute pursuit, she stopped the truck in a driveway in the 1300 block of South Grant County Road 525 East.

Police say at first, Riddle refused to get out of the truck. After nearly an hour, officers were able to convince her to exit. She was then taken into custody.

Police allege that she was driving while intoxicated. She also had active arrest warrants out of Wells, Grant and Howard Counties.