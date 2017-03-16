Police cracking down on drunk driving as 80K people head to Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are gearing up for a busy weekend as around 80,000 people are expected to show up in Indianapolis. Crowds will pack downtown for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, St. Patrick ’s Day celebrations and a big moto-cross event.

As a result, police say more officers will take to the roads and crack down on drunk drivers. They'll be using high visibility patrols and DUI checkpoints not only around the bars and highly populated areas, but also near rural roads. Police say they expect more DUI arrests this year than last.

Police tell us hopping in a cab or using a ride sharing app like Uber of Lyft is your best option.

“A lot of people are coming to town this weekend with the intent to party, celebrate or watch basketball. We will be watching those people that want to drink too much and then decide to drive a car,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Mark Caplinger of AAA Hoosier Cab says he’s ready to roll, hoping to cash in on hundreds of fares this weekend.

“Friday is going to be about the busiest day as far as cab traffic because there will be eight different schools for the tourney then they’ll have a break on Saturday but then there will be 50,000 for the motorcycle event,” said Caplinger.

Uber says its rates will increase depending on the time and demand, while most cab companies we talked to tell us they will keep their flat $5.00 rate or not increase their pick up charge.

Police say, no matter what the cost, it’s definitely cheaper than a DUI.