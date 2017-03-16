× Police investigating after bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured.

The incident happened around midnight at 38th Street and Meadows Drive on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The victim is a 21-year-old man who was riding his bicycle at the intersection when a vehicle hit him and then left the scene.

Police don’t currently have a description of the vehicle but were hoping surveillance cameras from nearby businesses will provide more information on the car and driver.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.