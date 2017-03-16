× Police: Suspect wore clown mask during armed robbery at Bloomington McDonald’s

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police arrested a man accused of robbing a McDonald’s at gunpoint while wearing a clown mask.

Police took Juan Rivera, 20, into custody late Wednesday night. The robbery happened around 3:10 a.m. at McDonald’s, 2819 E. Third St. in Bloomington.

According to the store manager, a man in a clown mask came inside, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then ordered the manager to unlock the door to a back office, giving him access to a safe containing money that had been left open, police said.

Rivera was arrested on a charge of armed robbery and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.