Purdue beats Vermont 80-70, advances to second round of NCAA tournament Saturday

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Purdue beat Vermont 80-70 Thursday night and is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Vincent Edwards led the Boilers with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Purdue was up 37-36 at halftime after spending much of the opening half trailing.

Vincent Edwards came out of halftime on fire, scoring the first 8 points for Purdue. The Catamounts kept the game very close until the end.

Sophomore Caleb Swanigan complimented Edwards by posting a double-double, with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers await the winner of Thursday night’s Iowa St. and Nevada game. The game time on Saturday has yet to be announced.