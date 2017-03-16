Purdue beats Vermont 80-70, advances to second round of NCAA tournament Saturday

Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

Posted 9:30 PM, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46PM, March 16, 2017

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Vince Edwards #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers attempts a shot while being guarded by Payton Henson #35 of the Vermont Catamounts in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Purdue beat Vermont 80-70 Thursday night and is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Vincent Edwards led the Boilers with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Purdue was up 37-36 at halftime after spending much of the opening half trailing.

Vincent Edwards came out of halftime on fire, scoring the first 8 points for Purdue. The Catamounts kept the game very close until the end.

Sophomore Caleb Swanigan complimented Edwards by posting a double-double, with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers await the winner of Thursday night’s Iowa St. and Nevada game. The game time on Saturday has yet to be announced.