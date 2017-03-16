Youth resource fair offers 1,500 jobs to Indianapolis teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With violence involving teens on the rise in Indianapolis local leaders wanted to step up to show the younger generation they have their support. Pathway Resource Center and My Brother's Keeper put on the first of several Youth Resource Fairs Thursday night at Fervent Prayer Church.

"So many times they say I want to work no one will hire me but we found out their are employers that will come together in one venue," City County Councilwoman La Keisha Jackson said.

Jackson of the Pathway Resource Center came together with My Brother's Keeper and other community partners to get businesses like FedEx, McDonald's and Finish Line all in one room to offer their youth positions.

"Like me I don't have a car so it's either walking or on the bus but then you have some places that aren't on the bus line that are here and you can actually fill out the application right here where you are," 18-year-old Dymond Williams said.

Teens say this event make them feel valued.

"So I just think that maybe a bit more motivation and more support not just from parents but trusted adults so they can at least get their boost up," 16-year-old Nick Holden said.

Councilwoman Jackson says having the jobs isn't enough to get teens to go in a positive direction, but there's a call for adults to get them here and show them the city has their back.

"Just saying go to a youth fair or job fair is not going to get it. We need to bring them here, drive them here, motivate and encourage them. Lead them. At least if you lead them to the water hopefully we'll get them to drink," Jackson said.

The next Youth Resource Fair is April 6 at Olivet Baptist Church from 5-7pm.