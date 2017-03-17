Authorities serve search warrant in connection with Delphi murder case

BREAKING: Police serving search warrant @ Ron Logan's home. He is the owner of the property where the girls bodies were found. #Delphi pic.twitter.com/isOVS72ts4 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) March 17, 2017

DELPHI, Ind. – Indiana State Police, the FBI and Carroll County sheriff’s deputies are serving a search warrant Friday in connection with the murders of two Delphi teens.

The warrant is being served at the home of Ronald Logan, the owner of the property where the bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found.

Logan is being held right now on a charge unrelated to the case. Investigators said they were looking for evidence that would link or clear Logan in the girls’ deaths.

The girls disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017, prompting a large search effort involving volunteers and several law enforcement agencies. A search team found their bodies a day later, and police said foul play was suspected in their deaths.

Since then, the case has gained national attention, with a national billboard campaign and a reward exceeding $230,000.

Police released two key pieces of evidence in their search for the killer, including a photo and a recording of a man’s voice saying, “Down the hill.” Both clues came from Libby German’s phone, police said.

Police have received thousands of tips as they try to find the person responsible for killing Abby and Libby, and have served numerous search warrants in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.