× Court docs: Arrested off-duty IMPD officer had BAC nearly 4 times legal limit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer arrested in a drunk driving case was found passed out in his truck, which was parked in the middle of the street, court documents say.

Lt. Steve King faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to court documents, King registered a .255 after taking a portable breath test. A blood draw taken later showed his blood alcohol content was .315, nearly four times the legal limit of .08.

King was found in the 8400 block of Gwin Way around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The truck was stopped in the middle of the street diagonally across both lanes of traffic. Police found a bag of food from Steak ‘n Shake and a partially melted milkshake in the vehicle, which was still running.

King told police he’d “had some wine” and identified himself. He said he’d been home taking care of his wife who’d just had surgery. She asked him to go pick up dinner at Steak ‘n Shake, according to court documents.

He said he hadn’t eaten or slept much since Monday, when his wife had the procedure.

He stopped at the restaurant on 96th Street but didn’t know how he ended up on Gwin Way or how much wine he’d consumed, police said.

Employees at the Steak ‘n Shake told police that King appeared to be intoxicated in the drive thru. When they asked him for his order, he told them, “you already took my order,” according to court documents.

Employees advised him that he hadn’t ordered anything yet, and King then gave his order and drove around. He paid for it and started to drive off without his food, employees said, but eventually received his order and left.

King could face a 30-day department suspension in addition to any criminal sentence if convicted.