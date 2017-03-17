× Daycare worker arrested after child wanders off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested an Indianapolis daycare worker after a young child in her care wandered off Wednesday afternoon.

But as police investigated the missing child, they turned up much more.

Jessica Jorgenson, 28, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. She is scheduled to appear before a Marion County Superior Court judge Friday morning.

Police reports show the three-year-old child was outside for about an hour Wendesday afternoon when temperatures were between 31 and 32 degrees. Officers were called for a lost child report near State Ave. and Troy Ave.

Jorgenson reportedly told police she thought the three-year-old was playing with her own children, but in reality, the child had walked out of the home daycare center.

Investigators found drugs in Jorgenson’s home where she operated the daycare center. She admitted to smoking marijuana earlier Wednesday morning.

Her children were taken away and placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services.