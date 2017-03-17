× Draft impact study on final leg of I-69 extension released, open for public comment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An environmental impact statement is complete, meaning the final leg of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis is a step closer to reality.

The Tier 2 Draft Environment Impact Statement (EIS) recommends the preferred routes and footprint for the extension. State officials said the final leg will improve safety and travel times between Indianapolis and Martinsville.

The Draft EIS outlines the locations and types of 10 exits, 16 overpasses or underpasses and new local access roads. It also details the potential impact that I-69 Section 6 construction could have on homes, businesses and natural resources.

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness called the draft study a “significant milestone” in the project, which included input from hundreds of residents, elected officials and civic organizations.

Here’s how the preferred route, dubbed “Alternative C” in the EIS, is described:

Alternative C would follow the SR 37 corridor for nearly the entire length, from the north terminus of Section 5 of I-69 at SR 39 in Martinsville, to I-465. For the last mile (north of Edgewood Avenue), however, the roadway would shift to the west of SR 37 to minimize impacts to commercial properties caused by construction of the I-465 interchange. Alternative C would include 26 miles of reconstructed arterial on SR 37 and 1 mile of new terrain freeway at the approach to the I-465 interchange.

There are four different variations of that route, known as C1, C2, C3 and C4.

INDOT said it will refine the preferred alternative based on public and agency input. The agency expects the Federal Highway Administration to issue a joint Final EIS and Record of Decision for Section 6 in the first quarter of 2018. The Final EIS will identify further refinements based on public comments and agency review.

You can read the entire Environmental Impact Statement here. Public comments can be made here.

In addition to the online review, INDOT will hold two public meetings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Perry Meridian High School, 401 W. Meridian School Rd. in Indianapolis, on Thursday, April 6, and Martinsville High School, 1360 E. Gray St. in Martinsville, on Monday, April 10.

The meetings will include an open house, formal presentation and question-and-answer session.

Starting March 24, 2017, paper copies of the draft will be available at the I-69 Section 5 and I-69 Section 6 Project Offices, INDOT’s Central, Greenfield and Seymour District Offices and at the following public libraries: