Hillary Clinton says she's 'ready to come out of the woods'

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hillary Clinton says she’s “ready to come out of the woods” and help Americans find common ground.

Clinton’s gradual return to the public spotlight following her presidential election loss continued with a St. Patrick’s Day speech in her late father’s Pennsylvania hometown.

The former Democratic presidential candidate says she has a “hard time watching the news” but urged a divided country to work together to solve problems.

Clinton was the keynote speaker Friday night at the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner in Scranton.