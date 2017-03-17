× Law firm: 3 Purdue football players expelled, dismissed from team after investigation in sexual assault

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Three Purdue University football players have been expelled from the school and kicked off the team in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

According to the law firm that represented the family of the alleged victim, Massillamany & Jeter LLP, the move came after an investigation from Purdue University’s Administrative Board.

The players were accused in an Oct. 13 sexual assault at an off-campus home where they lived. The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the evidence after an investigation from the West Lafayette Police Department and decided not to file criminal charges in the case.

Another woman also claimed the players sexually assaulted her. In addition, the players were accused of providing alcohol to minors and maintaining a common nuisance.

The players were suspended from the football team but allowed to go to class. That’s no longer the case, however, after the university’s decision to expel the players.

“My clients and I appreciate Purdue’s careful review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, which led to the expulsion of these three players. Purdue has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these players will not victimize another student, for which we are grateful,” said Mario Massillamany, who represented the family.

The mother of the alleged victim said the expulsion gives the family closure.

“I would like to thank Purdue University for allowing my family to receive the closure that we needed to begin the healing process,” she said in a statement provided by the law firm.

Purdue University wouldn’t comment directly on the matter, saying only in a statement: